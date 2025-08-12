Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have been ‘informed’ that Eberechi Eze wants to play in the Champions League, amid Tottenham Hotspur trying to sign him.

Spurs want to bring in another two attacking players to back Thomas Frank before the transfer window closes.

Eze is very much in their sights and Spurs are looking to strike a deal with Crystal Palace to bring him to north London.

And, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Palace are ‘informed’ on the desire of Eze to play in the Champions League.

That is something Tottenham can offer after Ange Postecoglou guided them to lift the Europa League last season.

Postecoglou’s reward was the sack and Frank is able to benefit from the extra lure a move to Tottenham has because of Champions League football.

Spurs are also working to try to land winger Savinho from Manchester City.

Competition Details Premier League 34 apps, 8 goals, 8 assists EFL Cup 4 apps, 2 goals, 2 assists FA Cup 5 apps, 4 goals, 1 assist Eberechi Eze last season

Manchester City stand prepared to sell Savinho, who they only signed last summer from Troyes, if their asking price for him is met.

That price would be expected to be in excess of £50m, offering Manchester City a tidy profit on the £30m they paid to sign him.

Tottenham are expected to have a number of exits before the window closes too.

Winger Bryan Gil is out of favour in north London and Bologna have recently asked about what it would take to sign the Spaniard.

Offloading Gil would further trim the squad to make space for new arrivals and whether Eze is one of them remains to be seen.

Losing the player would be a big blow for Crystal Palace, but the Eagles may not want to keep an unhappy star who has his sights set on the Champions League.