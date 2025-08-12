George Wood/Getty Images

Fulham once again made their stance on the price tag of Leeds United target Rodrigo Muniz clear during a meeting with Atalanta on Tuesday.

Fulham signed Muniz following a loan spell at Championship side Middlesbrough, in the summer of 2023, and he turned heads with his performances in the recently concluded season.

Muniz has been Leeds’ top striker target since earlier this summer, but the Whites have failed to make progress on a deal, despite remaining hopeful.

The striker could even up leaving Fulham, but there is a very real chance that if he does so it will not be to join Leeds.

Fulham are not keen on selling and slapped a €50m price tag on his head to put teams off.

Fulham have tried to agree on a new contract with Muniz, but the situation did not change and it has been said in Italy that the Cottagers’ “valuation is getting increasingly flexible”.

In recent days the Bergamo outfit went to Fulham with a €40m bid to sign the Leeds target but have seen their offer turned down.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

The Cottagers held a meeting with Atalanta on Tuesday and Fulham reiterated their strict price tag of €50m, according to Italian journalist Alessandro Giovanni Pagliarini.

Atalanta have already agreed personal terms with Muniz and it is suggested that he has expressed his desire to join Ivan Juric’s side from the Premier League outfit.

However, Fulham’s current stance on Muniz could mean a move to Atalanta is off the table.

Whether that opens the door for Leeds, if they are prepared to pay €50m, remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Fulham are pushing to sign Muniz’s replacement Mehdi Tarami from Inter Milan.

He is also on Leeds’ radar.

Now with the last few weeks remaining in the transfer window it remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to land any of their desired targets in Muniz or Taremi, or potentially miss out on both.