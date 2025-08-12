Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United have suffered a huge blow to their hopes of landing Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz as he ‘has expressed’ his wish to the Cottagers he wants to sign for Atalanta.

The Premier League season starts later this week and Leeds are well aware that they need to add quality attacking options very soon.

Even though they have Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as their number 9 options, there are question marks over both.

Leeds have moved for a host of strikers in recent weeks, but suffered rejections, with the two latest knockbacks coming from Sassuolo’s Andrea Pinamonti, despite a fee being agreed, and Rennes hitman Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Muniz has long been their top option though and Leeds have been holding out hope that Fulham would open the door to a move.

The Fulham man is also wanted by Italian side Atalanta, who want to take him to Italy.

Now Leeds have suffered a huge blow as, according to Italian journalist Alessandro Giovanni Pagliarini, Muniz ‘has expressed’ his wish to Fulham that he would like to move to Atalanta this summer.

Striker Club Arnaud Kalimuendo Rennes Nikola Krstovic Lecce Andrea Pinamonti Sassuolo Rodrigo Muniz Fulham Artem Dovbyk Roma Strikers Leeds United have been keen on

It has been suggested that the Brazilian forward has a personal agreement in place with Atalanta and he wants to play in the Champions League.

The Italian top-flight side and the Whites are currently discussing a deal worth €40m for Muniz and these are now ‘hot hours’ in the talks.

Muniz has 26 goals for the London club in 97 games to his name and it is increasingly looking likely that Leeds are set to miss out on another top target.

They open their Premier League return next week against Everton at Elland Road and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get a striker by then.

Daniel Farke’s side, though, are again looking at Roma striker Atem Dovbyk.