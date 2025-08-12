Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta has revealed that Liverpool ‘are really crazy’ about Parma’s Giovanni Leoni, with a source close to Arne Slot lifting the lid.

The young Italian defender is very highly rated at the Serie A club, and this summer, he has multiple big-name European clubs chasing him.

Inter Milan are keen on the teenage centre-back, but they cannot make a move until they offload players first, which gives the Premier League champions a clearer path towards the teenager.

Liverpool are showing concrete interest in the Italy Under-19 internatonal, but have not made any contact with the Ennio Tardini club regarding Leoni yet.

Parma have slapped an asking price of €40m on Leoni’s head and Trotta revealed that she heard from a source close to Slot that Liverpool would be prepared to go that high to get the defender.

“Last night [Monday], I received a message from a source very close to Slot who said that Liverpool would be willing to spend €40m for the player”, Trotta said on Italian programme TiAmoCalciomercato.it.

“The English club would therefore have no problem satisfying Parma.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“They have been following the defender; they need him, and he is available, which means that if Liverpool were to make such an offer, for Inter, it would be very tough.”

The Italian journalist also revealed how crazy the Premier League side are for Leoni and also expressed her view that the defender would be able to handle the big step up that playing for Liverpool would represent.

“Liverpool have also negotiated with another Premier League defender, but they’re really crazy about Leoni.

“They’re very strong financially and can please anyone.

“He wouldn’t be the first to make such a leap”, Trotta added.

Slot’s side are looking to add at least one central defender with Jarell Quansah having been sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Ibrahima Konate is also refusing to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s other centre-back target, but they have had bids rejected and he is not pushing to leave the Eagles.