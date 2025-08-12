Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Championship side Millwall are taking a close look at young forward Caleb Redhead, who left Crystal Palace this summer, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

He was in the Premier League club’s youth system for several years, but in the last Under-18 Premier League campaign, he featured in only one game.

Palace released the Grenadian at the beginning of July after he was mostly a bench player all season for the young Eagles.

Grenada Under-20s called him up last year for the CONCACAF Under-20 qualifiers and Redhead even scored for them.

However, the Premier League side offloaded him this summer, and the teenager is currently without a club.

The Grenada Under-20 international is currently seeking his next club and that club could be Alex Neil’s Millwall.

Championship club Millwall are considering Redhead as they aim to strengthen their youth squad with fresh talent.

Game Date Middlesbrough (H) 16/08 Sheffield United (A) 23/08 Wrexham (H) 30/08 Millwall’s next three league games

The teenager is primarily a striker, but he can slot anywhere across the frontline, which shows his versatility.

In the 2023-24 Under-18s Premier League season, Redhead featured in 20 games, but in the 2024-25 campaign, he played only one match, clocking 45 minutes.

Former Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman’s son, Freddie Freedman, is featuring for Millwall Under-21s against Barnsley, along with Redhead.

He left Everton earlier this summer and is joining Millwall.

It remains to be seen if Redhead will be able to impress the Lions coaches to convince them to offer him a contract to take his career forward.