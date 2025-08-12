Clive Mason/Getty Images

Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta is now in Newcastle United‘s sights, if Alexander Isak ends up leaving the Magpies for Liverpool.

Newcastle have faced a summer of rejections when chasing their attacking targets in this ongoing transfer window.

They were in the race for Joao Pedro, who joined Chelsea; Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were also their top targets, but both of them joined Manchester United, while Hugo Ekitike chose Liverpool ahead of Newcastle.

Isak, Newcastle’s superstar striker, has also decided that he wants to leave them before the transfer window ends and he wants a move to Anfield.

He has refused to play for them and is not expected to change his stance unless Liverpool make it clear that they cannot do a deal.

Newcastle have not been put off trying to do deals and are aiming to land two attacking players if Isak does depart through the exit door, with the Magpies’ recruitment team hard at work.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Crystal Palace goal-getter Mateta is now a top target should Isak leave.

Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Yoane Wissa Benjamin Sesko Hugo Ekitike Joao Pedro Liam Delap Attackers Newcastle United chased this summer

The Eagles recently changed their valuation of the French striker, who is now expected to cost around £40m following their FA Community Shield win over the Reds.

Mateta has scored 36 goals in the last two campaigns for the London club and his consistent performances over the period have made him a hot prospect in the market.

Newcastle could well turn to him if they sell Isak in the coming days.

Serie A side Atalanta have been keen on the 28-year-old, but now they are advancing in talks to sign Rodrigo Muniz, who has informed Fulham that he only wants La Dea.

The Tyneside club are also interested in FC Porto hitman Samu Aghehowa, but are yet to make a formal approach for him.