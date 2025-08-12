Julian Finney/Getty Images

Newcastle United‘s attempt to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa ‘could move quickly tomorrow’, with both clubs holding talks.

Ramsey has been linked with an exit from Villa Park this summer, amid Aston Villa’s need to raise funds and trim the wage bill to stay on the right side of financial rules.

Villa have just brought in Evann Guessand from French side Nice and his arrival could increase the club’s openness to sell Ramsey.

Ramsey was wanted by Nottingham Forest and West Ham this summer, but now Newcastle are looking to succeed where they failed.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are holding talks tonight about a deal and, according to journalist Craig Hope, the move ‘could move quickly tomorrow’.

A fee of around £40m would be expected as potentially enough to see Ramsey move to St James’ Park this summer.

Ramsey, 24, came through the youth set-up at Aston Villa and selling him would represent pure profit for Villa in PSR terms, a big boost for the Midlands club.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The attacking midfielder was chased by Tottenham Hotspur last summer, while Newcastle were keen on him in the winter transfer window of 2024.

He quickly impressed his team-mates in the Aston Villa first team when he started to make an impact, leading one to insist he ‘can go right to the top’.

Newcastle will hope to continue to develop that potential if they can strike a deal with Aston Villa to sign Ramsey before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

And Ramsey may well hope that playing for Newcastle on a regular basis, with the Magpies also in the Champions League this season, can boost his England hopes in a World Cup year.

The Aston Villa man has represented England up to Under-21 level and must now catch Thomas Tuchel’s eye.