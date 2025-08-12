Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Basaksehir are showing interest in securing the signature of Norwich City talent Vatan Ozcan this summer.

The 17-year-old left-back is a product of the Norwich City academy system and he is highly rated at Carrow Road.

Norwich offered him a professional contract in February and tied him down on a two-year deal which will see Ozcan stay at the club until 2027.

Ozcan has yet to make any senior appearances for the Championship side, but has been regular in their youth sides.

The young defender appeared for England’s Under-16 side once in his career before deciding to represent Turkey on the international stage.

Ozcan has featured eleven times for the Turkish Under-18 side and now a Super Lig side have come along and are showing interest in him.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Basaksehir are the club interested in bringing Ozcan to Istanbul this summer.

Person Position Chris Hogg Assistant Ryan Garry First team coach James Krause Analyst Nick Stanley Set piece coach Tony Roberts Goalkeeping coach Liam Manning’s coaching staff

Basaksehir are in Europe this season and an opportunity to play in the Conference League could be decisive in his decision making.

Norwich have appointed Liam Manning as their new boss and he is well known for his work with young players and he might give Ozcan an opportunity in the first-team this season.

The Canaries have brought in a host of new faces to help Manning with his rebuild and they signed former Crystal Palace star Jeffry Schlupp this summer to bolster their left side.

However, Ozcan is not the only Norwich player drawing interest from Turkey, as Marcelino Nunez is on Trabzonspor’s transfer wish list.

Norwich have brought in some exciting young players in the form of Jacob Wright from Manchester City and Papa Amadou Diallo from Metz and Manning believes that their business so far has reflected their intent.