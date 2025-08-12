Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Pape Meissa Ba’s move to QPR is now off and the player’s camp are ‘irritated’ that the R’s have reservations regarding the striker’s fitness.

Following Marti Cifuentes’ departure, QPR are now set to take their journey forward under Julien Stephan at Loftus Road in the Championship this season.

Karamoko Dembele, Kwamne Poku and Rumarn Burrell have added extra quality to the R’s squad this summer, but they have been looking to sign a proper number 9 to provide that extra threat in the opposition box.

Even though QPR have been linked with multiple striker targets, Schalke’s 28-year-old striker Ba came out as a top target for them.

It was suggested late last month that the Senegalese international’s arrival at Loftus Road was just a matter of time.

However, things took a drastic turn when the 28-year-old failed his QPR medical, despite QPR agreeing on a €450,000 deal with the German club.

It was suggested that Ba partially passed a follow up and would still move to QPR, but without a transfer fee and with Schalke making significant concessions.

However, now, according to German journalist Christopher Michel, the possibility of Ba transferring to QPR has been entirely ruled out.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

It has been suggested that QPR are concerned about his health issues and that has angered the player and his camp, who are ‘irritated’ by suggestions he is not fit.

However, the Championship side are firm in their stance and they will not even consider him on a free deal.

Ba’s camp insist he has never missed a match due to injury issues and they do not understand QPR’s reasoning for rejecting the deal.

The R’s, though, are closing in on adding a new striker, as Wycombe Wanderers’ in-demand striker Richard Kone could be on his way to Loftus Road soon.