Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are now in the race for Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, who Sheffield Wednesday are trying to sign.

The Owls have been experiencing massive financial troubles, which has seen them get a transfer embargo for the upcoming three transfer windows.

However, they are still allowed to make free transfers and loan deals that do not involve any loan fees.

Sheffield Wednesday put in an encouraging performance under Henrik Pedersen in their Championship opener against Leicester City at the weekend as they lost 2-1.

They are keen to try to back Pedersen if they can and are looking to hand him reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United’s young left-back Amass is a player Sheffield Wednesday have been keen to add, but they are now facing major competition.

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are showing interest in the England Under-18 international.

Game Date Stoke City (H) 16/08 Wrexham (A) 23/08 Swansea City (H) 30/08 Sheffield Wednesday’s next three league games

It has been suggested that a handful of clubs are trying to sign the high-rated left-back before the window closes.

Manchester United are suggested to not be willing to let him leave easily, but they could look favourably upon a loan.

The Dutch champions will be playing in the Champions League this season and that could be a major draw for Amass, but whether PSV fancy a loan is unclear.

On the other hand, if he is allowed to make a loan move to the Owls, he could become a starter for them week in, week out.

Now it remains to be seen where Manchester United will decide to send Amass, as the transfer window will be closing in less than three weeks.

Another Red Devils youngster, in the shape of Toby Collyer, is on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar, Hull City are giving them competition for the midfielder.