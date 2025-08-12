Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Southampton are in talks with Coventry City over a deal to sign midfielder Jack Rudoni and the next two days will be ‘crucial’ for a transfer to be agreed, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The attacking midfielder has been an important figure at the Sky Blues since he joined them from Huddersfield Town.

Frank Lampard’s men were close to getting promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign, but were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual winners Sunderland.

The 24-year-old had an exceptional campaign, as he clocked more than 4,000 minutes in 50 games for the Sky Blues, registering ten goals and 13 assists.

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin gave him heavy praise last season, dubbing him Coventry City’s rhythm setter.

A few months ago, Premier League side Newcastle United showed interest in him, but Rudoni made it clear that he is happy at Coventry.

With three weeks left in the transfer window, he has another club showing interest in him in the shape of Will Still’s Southampton.

It has been suggested that the recently relegated club are in talks with the Sky Blues to buy the versatile creative midfielder.

The next two days are expected to be crucial for Southampton if they want to strike a deal for the 24-year-old to move to St Mary’s.

Premier League side West Ham United are currently courting Saints’ highly rated midfield star Mateus Fernandes and Rudoni could be the replacement if the Portuguese leaves.

Southampton though are less than pleased with the first offer that the Hammers have made for Fernandes.

Losing Rudoni would be a massive blow for Lampard as he looks to steer Coventry towards the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen what the terms of any possible deal might be.