Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Samuel Edozie, during a meeting with Southampton, has made it clear that he wants to join Club Brugge.

Southampton signed the 22-year-old winger from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but he failed to get going in a Saints shirt.

Edozie spent last season away from St Mary’s with Belgian outfit Anderlecht and shone for them, making eight goal contributions in 28 games in all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as he has been drawing interest from Belgium and France, with Club Brugge and Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg among his admirers.

The winger’s former boss Russell Martin tried to lure him to Ibrox early in the window but Rangers failed with their attempt, with Southampton rejecting their offer.

Club Brugge are keen on landing the Saints star, but it is Strasbourg who have managed to agree a deal with Southampton.

Edozie has been required to make the choice of which club he wants to join to continue his career.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Southampton 2022- Anderlecht (loan) 2024-2025 Sam Edozie’s career history

Southampton held a meeting with Edozie to discuss his future on Tuesday and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the player clearly expressed his interest in joining Club Brugge.

Edozie is impressed with the project presented by the Belgian outfit and he wants to continue his development in the Belgian Pro League.

Southampton are not willing to let the 22-year-old leave if their valuation of €10m is not met.

However, Edozie has urged the Championship giants to accept Club Brugge’s last bid, which was in the region of €8m.

Nothing has been agreed yet regarding his transfer and it remains to be seen whether Southampton will be ready to listen to Edozie’s pleas and grant him the move.