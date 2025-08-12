Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sunderland completing the capture of Omar Alderete from Getafe is likely to lead to a move for Jenson Seelt, who Regis Le Bris is prepared to let go.

The Black Cats have been looking for another centre-back and struck an agreement to land Alderete, who flew into the UK earlier this week.

Alderete has joined Sunderland and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, that has opened the door for Seelt to move.

A knee injury Seelt picked up in March last year kept him on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time, forcing him to undergo surgery.

Now fit, though, Sunderland manager Le Bris included him in his plans for pre-season and does rate him.

Le Bris though does not think he is ready to slot into defence in the Premier League just yet.

NEC Nijmegen, who had Seelt in their youth set-up earlier in his career, have been hoping to be able to sign him for several weeks.

They now hope to be able to sign him on a loan deal for the season, which would likely suit Sunderland.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

The two clubs have already traded players this season, with the Black Cats spending around £9m to sign goalkeeper Robin Roefs from NEC.

Open lines of communication could help to smooth the path for Seelt to head back to the Netherlands with NEC.

The 22-year-old played in the Dutch second tier while he was at PSV Eindhoven and only has one Eredivisie appearance to his name.

That would change if he joins NEC, who have already played their first Eredivisie game this season, thumping Excelsior 5-0 at home to make a positive start.

Now it remains to be seen if NEC will be able to get an agreement for Seelt over the line in the coming days.