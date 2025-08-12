Michael Regan/Getty Images

West Ham United target Harvey Elliott is ‘not opposed’ to a move from Liverpool to the Bundesliga, where RB Leipzig want him.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in 2019 from Fulham and has featured in 146 games for the Merseyside outfit, kicking on with his development and winning plaudits.

Elliott suffered a foot injury at the beginning of last season, but recovering from it, he only managed two starts in the league for Arne Slot’s Premier League champions.

Liverpool rate Elliott highly, but the young attacker will want more game time under Slot in the upcoming season and the arrival of Florian Wirtz could scupper that, with a possible sale now considered.

West Ham are interested in the 22-year-old and tempting him to the London Stadium could be considered something of a coup, but they have competition.

Leipzig, where Jurgen Klopp now has an influence, are looking at potentially taking Elliott to the Bundesliga.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Elliott is now providing positive signals regarding a move to Leipzig.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

The West Ham target is ‘not opposed’ to moving to the Bundesliga this summer, though it is noted he has other options.

Leipzig have though made no breakthrough in talks and Elliott himself has not made a decision about what he wants to do.

That leaves the door open for West Ham if they can come up with an offer which convinces Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Elliott made eight goal contributions last season and he only featured for six minutes in the Community Shield game against Crystal Palace at the weekend, where Liverpool suffered a defeat.

He was a star man in England Under-21s success in the European Under-21 Championship at the summer, further boosting his reputation.