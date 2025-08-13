Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leon Bailey’s camp are expected to arrive in Italy on Thursday to hold face-to-face talks with Italian giants Roma, amid Aston Villa being ‘open to a sale’.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move out of Villa Park for some time now this summer, with chatter that he could well be available.

There has been interest from Turkey, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have asked about the possibility of signing Bailey.

Bailey’s agent is also suggested to have reached out to another Turkish side in the shape of Fenerbahce earlier this summer.

However, a move to Italy now looks to be on the cards with Roma showing keen interest in the Aston Villa winger.

In an attempt to make the move happen, Bailey’s camp are ‘expected’ to arrive in Italy on Thursday, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

They will hold face-to-face talks with Roma as they look to put an agreement on personal terms in place.

Club League Besiktas Super Lig Fenerbahce Super Lig Roma Serie A Clubs linked with Leon Bailey

Aston Villa are ‘open to a sale’ and even, it is suggested, ‘keen’ to see it happen, as they look to trim the wage bill.

The Villa Park side have been under pressure to reduce their wage bill to make sure they stay in line with UEFA’s financial rules.

Bailey saw his minutes at Villa Park getting limited by injuries last season, and though he ended the season with 38 appearances overall, he barely managed to clock 2,000 minutes.

The Jamaican international, who joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021, could well fancy the chance to try something new in the shape of Roma.

Aston Villa are also in the process of offloading Jacob Ramsey, with Newcastle United pushing to sign him.