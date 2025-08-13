Carsten Harz/Getty Images

An unnamed club have submitted a bid for Leeds United linked attacker Willem Geubbels and English and German clubs are still active in the race.

Leeds are desperate to strengthen their forward department this summer and have been linked with a host of strikers since the beginning of the window.

Lukas Nmecha has joined, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also close to signing, but both strikers have had repeated issues when it comes to staying fit on a consistent basis.

They have had rejections from a number of strikers, including Rennes hitman Arnaud Kalimuendo and might have to go further down their list of targets if they want another hitman.

St. Gallen star Geubbels, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, is someone Leeds have been regularly linked with, including earlier this summer.

Interest in Geubbels has risen again after his magnificent start to the new season for St. Gallen, where he has netted three goals in the three games.

Italian outfit Leece went in with a €5.5m bid to the Swiss outfit, but they rejected the offer as they are looking for more money.

Striker Nationality Joel Piroe Dutch Patrick Bamford English Lukas Nmecha German Leeds United’s current strikers

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, St. Gallen have received a new bid worth in the region of €8m from an unnamed club for Geubbels.

It is unclear which club the bid has come from, but English and German sides are suggested to be actively back in the hunt for him, while he has suitors in France.

Along with Leeds, two more English clubs in the form of Southampton and Wolves have previously showed interest in the Frenchman.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have also recently enquired regarding the 23-year-old and it is still unclear how much St Gallen want to part ways with Geubbels.

As interest heats up, Leeds will have to act if they want to sign the former France Under-21 international in the ongoing window, if they were not indeed the side to place the €8m bid.