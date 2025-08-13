Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United have received direct enquiries from Bundesliga outfits for Rangers and Celtic target Andy Irving, leaving the Scottish giants with serious competition for him, according to the Scotsman.

The Hammers signed the 25-year-old midfielder from Austrian side Austria Klagenfurt in the summer of 2023, then loaning him back to them, while last season he made eleven appearances for West Ham in all competitions.

Irving has entered the final year of his contract at the London Stadium and he is gathering interest from several clubs, including Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers boss Russell Martin wants to add experience in his midfield and looks to feel that former Hearts star Irving can provide that.

The Ibrox outfit are keen on him but they are now facing competition from their Glasgow rivals Celtic, who are monitoring his situation at West Ham.

Irving is keen on playing regularly and last season he hardly featured after Graham Potter’s arrival, so to find regular game time, he might have to leave this summer.

The West Ham United star has suitors in Germany as well and 1.FC Koln, Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart have contacted the Hammers ‘directly’ to ask about him; there is also interest from Austrian giants Sturm Graz.

Interested club Celtic Rangers Sturm Graz Stuttgart 1.FC Koln Borussia Monchengladbach Clubs keen on Andy Irving

It is suggested that West Ham United will consider Irving’s future this summer, as they will be at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Rangers and Celtic might have to step up their game if they want to land Irving with a host of German clubs deeming him a good fit.

Celtic have a long term interest in the Scottish midfielder as they were in the mix for his signature last summer.

Irving came through the Hearts academy system and made 61 appearances for them while scoring five times and registering 13 assists.

One thing which might boost Celtic and Rangers’ hopes is that playing in Scotland could help Irving’s international prospects, with Steve Clarke having spoken warmly about him.