West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is considered to be ‘an interesting prospect’ by Serie A side Fiorentina, who could want a centre-back before the window closes.

The 27-year-old defender was a key member of the West Ham defence last season, finishing with 33 Premier League appearances to his name.

Mavropanos is one of a number of centre-back options for Graham Potter and the Hammers boss has not yet signed a new centre-back this summer.

That could need to change if Mavropanos goes and he is attracting interest from Italy.

According to German outlet Fussball Europa, Fiorentina consider Mavropanos to be ‘an interesting prospect’ if they lose the services of the in-demand Pietro Comuzzo.

The West Ham defender is being monitored closely by Fiorentina, however they have not yet firmed up their interest in him.

Mavropanos’ camp have had contact with Fiorentina in the past, with the Italians admirers of his defensive talents.

Centre-back Age Max Kilman 28 Jean-Clair Todibo 25 Nayef Aguerd 29 Konstantinos Mavropanos 27 West Ham’s centre-backs

Having signed a new goalkeeper in Mads Hermansen, a move hailed by one former West Ham star, Potter is now shopping for more reinforcements.

Midfield is believed to be his next priority and interest has been shown in Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau, who would cost over €20m to sign.

West Ham could also see further departures, with midfielder Andy Irving now attracting serious interest from Scotland and Germany.

Mavropanos still has a contract with the Hammers running until 2028 and the Premier League side are under no pressure to sell him now.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, there is though a need for Potter to have a good start to the season and offloading Mavropanos might allow him to upgrade his centre-back options.