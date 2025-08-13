Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hamburg are holding talks with alternatives to Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic in the event they cannot land him from Spurs this summer.

In the summer of 2023, Tottenham agreed a deal with Croatian side Hajduk Split for a future transfer for their talented young centre-back Vuskovic and the player joined Spurs this summer.

Vuskovic spent last season on loan with Belgian side Westerlo, where he featured 36 times and he made his Croatia national team debut against the Czech Republic in June.

The 18-year-old has joined Thomas Frank’s squad and there are high expectations around him, but Spurs have been expected to loan him out.

German outfit Hamburg are keen to sign him on loan, with Vuskovic open to joining the club his brother Mario Vuskovic plays for.

However, a deal is yet to be agreed, as Hamburg are waiting to receive the green light from the London giants to proceed with the transfer.

Now it has been claimed that Tottenham have not decided yet whether they want Vuskovic to go on loan to continue his development or stay with the club.

Club Years Hajduk Split 2023-2025 Radomiak Radom (loan) 2024 Westerlo (loan) 2024-2025 Tottenham Hotspur 2025- Luka Vuskovic’s career history

In the light of recent developments, Hamburg are holding talks with alternative targets to the 18-year-old in case Tottenham decide against loaning the defender, according to German daily the Hamburger Abendblatt.

Spurs have also brought in youngster Kota Takai in defence, while making Kevin Danso’s loan move permanent this summer.

Vuskovic is unlikely to get the desired first-team minutes he wants at Tottenham this season and Frank may well sanction a loan move for him.

He scored and assisted during Tottenham’s pre-season game against Reading in July, but Frank left him out of Tottenham’s UEFA Super Cup squad.

Ex-Belgian striker Patrick Goots stated in February that playing in Premier League this season would be too early for the young Croatian defender.