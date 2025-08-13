Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former NEC youth goalkeeping coach Marco van Duin believes that in Robin Roefs, Sunderland are getting a player of enormous potential and accused Dutch sides of ‘sleeping on the sidelines’ about him.

The newly-promoted Premier League side paid a fee of around £9m to sign the 22-year-old from NEC earlier this month to add to Regis Le Bris’ options between the sticks.

Dutch giants Ajax had initially expressed interest in signing the young goalkeeper, but the fee NEC quoted proved to be too much for John Heitinga’s team.

Van Duin, who worked with Roefs for several years while he was still an academy prospect at NEC, insists that Ajax or PSV Eindhoven’s decision not to pursue the 22-year-old is surprising.

Despite the young age of the six-foot-four-inch goalkeeper, Van Duin believes that top Dutch clubs need to take risks and it would have been worth it given the potential of the new Sunderland signing.

He feels when it comes to Roefs, Dutch sides were ‘sleeping on the sidelines’, the coach insists.

“Of course, this makes me happy. I was just one link in the chain. I had an influence, perhaps a considerable one, but Robin mainly did it himself”, Van Duin told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I do think the top Dutch clubs have been sleeping on the sidelines. Robin is a unique talent.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“Ajax should have just picked him up, then they would have had a good goalkeeper for years to come. Robin is a goldmine. A true Ajax goalkeeper, too.

“Top clubs often opt for a bit more experience if they’re not entirely convinced, but sometimes you have to be brave.”

Providing assurances to Sunderland for having put faith in the Dutch Under-21 international, Van Duin insisted that they are getting a player of huge potential and therefore the fee they paid is not surprising at all.

“I’ve been saying it for a while, but Robin will make the Dutch national team. I’m convinced of that.

“I think it’s crazy that Ajax didn’t sign Robin, but that’s their choice.

“I’m surprised that Ajax or PSV haven’t followed through.

“When Ajax showed interest and NEC asked for €6m, it was a substantial fee.

“On the other hand, if he keeps two matches for Ajax, he’s worth many times that amount.

“Sunderland are now buying him for a fee we consider enormous in the Netherlands, but he has enormous potential, so perhaps it’s not so surprising after all.”

Sunderland have been one of the most active sides in the summer transfer market and are working on deals for multiple players.

Roefs will be hoping he gets a chance to impress between the sticks in the Premier League soon and prove Sunderland right for snapping him up.