Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and West Ham United ‘continue to sound out’ Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini about a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder came through the Roma academy system and has made 316 appearances for the Trigoria side, accumulating huge experience along the way.

Pellegrini has been captaining Roma since the 2020/21 season and he has entered the last year of his contract with his boyhood club.

He has regularly been linked with English clubs over the years, with Liverpool mooted as keen in 2021 and Tottenham Hotspur just a year later.

His current contract situation has seen renewed interest amid suggestions he might leave Rome, with Crystal Palace and West Ham keen.

Palace have had a quiet transfer window so far, but as the window nears its end, they are in danger of losing two of their best players in the shape of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Palace could well see Pellegrini as a suitable replacement for Eze, but they are set to face competition from their Premier League rivals West Ham.

Graham Potter wants to restructure his squad and he is focused on adding quality in midfield after landing goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Club Years Roma 2014-2015 Sassuolo 2015-2017 Roma 2017- Lorenzo Pellegrini’s career history

And, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato Web), Premier League sides in the shape of Crystal Palace and West Ham ‘continue to sound out’ Pellegrini over a move.

Roma are willing to listen to offers for Pellegrini as they look to generate funds for their other targets in the market.

In the attempts to strengthen their forward department, West Ham made an offer to Dusan Vlahovic in the ongoing window but the striker is not considering them.

It is still unclear how much money Roma want to part ways with Pellegrini and with less than three weeks remaining in the window, whether West Ham or Crystal Palace will go to them with an offer.