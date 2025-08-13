Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is ‘very interested’ in joining Nice, who are making progress for the Frenchman.

Back in the summer of 2021, the London club signed him from Celtic for a £14m fee, after he had a brilliant three-year stint at the Scottish giants.

The French forward scored 87 goals in 179 games for the Bhoys and was on Paris Saint-Germain’s books.

However, he has not been able to translate his brilliant form to his time at Selhurst Park and has only 21 goals in 103 appearances for the Eagles.

Last summer, he was loaned out to Leicester City, but it was a disastrous spell, as he played a grand total of 26 Premier League minutes for the Foxes.

He is not a part of Oliver Glasner’s future plans and is expected to leave the London club in the ongoing window.

La Liga club Girona were keen on signing the 27-year-old Frenchman and it seemed a move would happen, but he turned down the opportunity to join them.

Striker Age Eddie Nketiah 26 Odsonne Edouard 27 Jean-Philippe Mateta 28 Crystal Palace strikers

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the former French youth international is ‘very interested’ in Nice’s project.

All parties involved in the deal are currently negotiating about Edouard and the French side are making positive strides.

Nice lost forward Evann Guessand to Aston Villa recently, and now they are looking to replace him, with Edouard appearing to fit the bill for the French side.

Edouard played a handful of Ligue 1 games for Toulouse, when he was at PSG, and he is keen on making a return to France.

Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta is also attracting interest and the Eagles may well need to dip into the market for another hitman before the window slams shut on 1st September.