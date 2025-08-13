Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Liverpool have now agreed a deal with Parma for young defender Giovanni Leoni to move to the club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager is rated very highly and a host of top clubs from Serie A and the Premier League have looked closely at him.

But the Premier League champions have a different level of pull, combined with their financial muscles, and are taking him to Anfield.

It was suggested only on Monday that the Reds and Parma were not in concrete talks for the 18-year-old central defender.

However, Liverpool put their foot on the accelerator, as it was claimed that the Reds are ‘really crazy’ about the Italy Under-19 international.

And now it has been suggested that the Reds and the Ennio Tardini outfit have found a full agreement for Leoni, with ‘deal agreed’ the verdict.

Even though it was suggested that the Premier League side could keep him on loan at Parma for the upcoming season, that is not the case.

Centre-back Contract until Joe Gomez 2027 Virgil van Dijk 2027 Ibrahima Kontate 2026 Liverpool’s centre-backs

It has now been made clear that even though Leoni is only 18, he will be joining Liverpool as an active part of Arne Slot’s plans.

Parma will be receiving a hefty fee of around €35m for the Italian defender and they will also have a future sell-on clause.

Even though clubs like Inter Milan were in the race for Leoni, the defender never had a second thought when Liverpool came in.

Liverpool want to add at least one more centre-back after Leoni, and it remains to be seen if the teenager will get enough game time with more competition for places.

The Reds could still snap up Marc Guehi from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.