Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Italian Serie A side Bologna are closing in on landing West Brom defender Torbjorn Heggem, with the player now ‘expected in Italy’.

The Baggies are under rookie boss Ryan Mason this season and made a winning start to his reign when they edged out Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at the Hawthorns at the weekend.

In that Championship game, Norwegian defender Heggem lined up in the centre of defence and clocked the full 90 minutes for West Brom.

He was then not involved in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup exit at the hands of Derby County and now it seems his time at West Brom could be coming to an end.

Bologna have been looking to sign the centre-back and, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, ‘deal done’ is the verdict, with the ‘player expected in Italy’.

The Serie A side will be paying West Brom a fee of €8m to take Heggem to Italy.

West Brom snapped up the 26-year-old from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna in the summer of 2024 and he put pen to paper to a three-year deal.

Player To Fee Saido Berahino Stoke City £15m Curtis Davies Aston Villa £10m Shane Long Hull City £7m Diomansy Kamara Fulham £6m Jason Koumas Wigan Athletic £5.3m West Brom’s top 5 record sales

Last season, Heggem clocked 45 appearances in the Championship for the Baggies, missing just a single game and impressively only got booked three times.

A Norway international with seven senior caps to his name, Heggem will now be looking to pass his medical checks with Bologna.

The defender can then sign a contract with the Serie A side and look forward to testing himself in the Italian top flight this season.

How West Brom cope with losing the Norwegian remains to be seen, but there is time for them to react in the market.

They have been eyeing San Diego defender Luca Bombino, but the MLS club are not in a rush to cash in on him.