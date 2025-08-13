Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton and West Ham United have seen their offers to Juventus striker Dusen Vlahovic fall flat as the player ‘decided not to even consider’ them.

Moving into the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton are backing David Moyes and he has been keen to increase his side’s firepower.

The Toffees added Thierno Barry early in the window and recently signed Jack Grealish, who was keen on joining Everton, on loan.

Everton remain in the market for further forward additions and the club’s recruitment team have been working hard.

West Ham, on the other hand are also looking to introduce quality in their attack, as last season Graham Potter saw them struggle to score goals.

Former Newcastle United star Callum Wilson, who has been injury-prone in recent seasons, joined the Hammers on a free transfer, but Potter could be taking a big risk relying on him to keep fit – and the contract he has signed reflects the fact he may not.

Everton and West Ham both are looking at the Serie A market to find a solution, with Juventus star Vlahovic on their radar.

Everton West Ham Thierno Barry Callum Wilson Beto Niclas Fullkrug Youssef Chermiti Callum Marshall Everton vs West Ham striker options

And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), West Ham and Everton have indeed put offers to Vlahovic.

However, he ‘decided to not even consider’ them.

The 25-year-old centre forward has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus and they have failed to agree to a contract with the player.

Juventus are now trying to offload him, as they are at risk of losing Vlahovic on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.

It is suggested that the relationship between Juventus and Vlahovic has become strained in recent days and in the past he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Vlahovic started only one game for Juventus during the FIFA Club World Cup and the Bianconeri have signed Jonathan David to bolster their forward department.

All eyes are now on whether Vlahovic does stay at Juventus beyond the window closing.