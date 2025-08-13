Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Matheus Franca’s camp are negotiating a deal for the Crystal Palace attacker to return to Brazil with Cruzeiro on loan and talks have intensified in recent days.

Two years ago, the London club paid a hefty €20m to Brazilian giants Flamengo to land Franca, as he was considered a top talent for the future.

However, Franca has barely got chances over two seasons at Selhurst Park, as he has made only 19 appearances so far for the Eagles.

After featuring for only 52 minutes in the Premier League last season, Franca could be moving on from Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes.

Franca is keen to return to his homeland of Brazil as he looks to play on a regular basis and get his career and development back on track.

According to Brazilian journalist Cahe Mota, Franca’s camp are in talks with Cruzeiro about a loan move, but the ‘negotiations are still in the early stages’.

Franca’s entourage feel that game time is key and talks between his camp and Cruzeiro have ‘intensified in recent days’.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Matheus Franca’s career history

He played 54 games for Brazilian giants Flamengo before he joined Crystal Palace and a return to his homeland could be the key to his confidence.

Crystal Palace agreed to add-ons of €5m when they paid €20m to sign him, but those add-ons have not been triggered.

Now it is suggested that the move happening depends on just how willing Crystal Palace are to help it go through.

The Eagles could be set for a tricky end to the transfer window as Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Eberechi Eze and Liverpool want centre-back Marc Guehi.

Losing both would be a huge blow for Crystal Palace ahead of also playing in Europe this season.