Fenerbahce are in serious negotiations for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans and his former team-mate Jhon Duran ‘is involved’ to try and convince him.

The 28-year-old central midfielder joined Aston Villa back in the summer of 2023 from Leicester City on a free transfer.

He initially took some time to adapt and perform well, but once he settled at Villa Park, he has been a crucial cog in Unai Emery’s well-oiled machine.

Tielemans clocked more than 4,500 minutes last season for Aston Villa in 53 all competition games, registering five goals and ten assists in the process.

His contract runs until the summer of 2027 and now Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are keen on the Belgium star man.

According to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas, Fenerbahce have Tielemans on their radar, as they are looking to sign a new deep-lying midfielder.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in serious discussions for the 28-year-old, and one of his former team-mates is also assisting the Yellow Canaries as they seek to snap up the Aston Villa man.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

Duran, who is on loan at Fenerbahce and played with Tielemans, ‘is involved’ and will try to convince the 28-year-old to join this summer.

Last month, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittiahd were also interested in taking Tielemans from Villa Park and the Villans were ready to listen to offers amid interest in him.

Emery’s side are close to offloading Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United and are looking to bring in Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain.

Losing Tielemans as well would be a big blow and it remains to be seen if that is really one Aston Villa are ready to take.

If the door does open at Villa Park, Duran’s influence could be key in tempting Tielemans to continue his career in Istanbul.