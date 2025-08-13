Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa are preparing to send an offer for Marco Asensio as soon as Jacob Ramsey’s departure to Newcastle United is finalised as he has been ‘in the mind of Monchi’ all summer.

The Villa Park outfit are finally accelerating their transfer business this summer after a quiet opening period.

Evann Guessand’s arrival from Ligue 1 side Nice has landed to offer Unai Emery another attacking option after he saw Marcus Rashford and Asensio end their respective loans.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Asensio, who was on loan in the second half of the window at Villa Park, has been linked with a possible return.

However, they have not been able to make a move for him as they have had issues with the Premier League’s PSR rules and UEFA’s spending rules as well.

Right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s departure has brought in some cash and now they are on their way to bringing in some significant money.

Newcastle are closing in on signing Villa academy graduate Ramsey and the fee is believed to be around £40m for him – the deal could move quickly today.

Star Loan from Marcus Rashford Manchester United Marco Asensio Paris Saint-Germain Axel Disasi Chelsea Aston Villa’s loanees last term

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Asensio has been ‘in the mind of Monchi’ as a priority all summer and Aston Villa will ‘accelerate’ for him when Ramsey is sold.

The Parisians are looking to offload Asensio and are happy to let him go for offers around £17m, and when Ramsey’s departure is announced, Villa could well make an offer.

It has been suggested that Asensio has agreed on personal terms with Villa on a three-year deal; Turkish side Fenerbahce were also in for him but could not afford his wages.

The Villa Park outfit start their Premier League campaign this weekend against Newcastle United and it appears they could well be set for a very busy final period of the summer transfer window.