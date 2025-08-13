Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Former Norwich City interim boss Jack Wilshere has turned his focus towards senior management after opting out of a role in the Arsenal academy, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Recurring injury issues forced Wilshere to bid adieu to his playing career back in 2022 when he was just 30.

He has since stepped into management, initially joining his boydhood club in an academy role for the Under-18s and then moving to Norwich City.

For the Championship side, Wilshere worked as an assistant manager under Johannes Hoff Thorup, and then when the 36-year-old was sacked in April, he took over at the helm on an interim basis.

Norwich decided not to consider Wilshere for the permanent manager’s role.

With Liam Manning now in charge at Carrow Road, Wilshere is without a job and has been provided the chance to return to Arsenal.

The former England international, though, has different ideas and is not satisfied with just an academy role.

He wants to take the next step in his career and has his goal set at stepping into a senior management role.

Manager Time at Club Mikel Arteta 22nd December 2019 – present Unai Emery 23rd May 2018 – 29th November 2019 Arsene Wenger 1st October 1996 – 13th May 2018 Bruce Rioch 15th June 1995 – 12th August 1996 George Graham 14th May 1986 – 21st February 1995 Last five permanent Arsenal managers

It now remains to be seen which club will allow him to prove his credentials as a full-time senior manager.

Wilshere has already tasted success as the interim boss of Norwich, winning one and drawing the other of his two matches in charge.

However, he will still have something to prove in management when he is eventually handed the chance, given the short nature of the spell.

All eyes will now be on where Wilshere, who took Arsenal’s Under-18 team to the final of the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup, where they fell short to West Ham, ends up as a manager.