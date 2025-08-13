Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United bound striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ‘offered to’ a club in Italy’s Serie A just ‘last week’.

Calvert-Lewin is due for a medical at Leeds as the transfer approaches the final stages of completion, with the former Everton man having agreed terms on a move to Elland Road.

The forward has been a free agent since leaving Everton in June, after spending nine years with the Merseyside club.

Calvert-Lewin had been considering his options, keeping in mind both financial remunerations and his footballing aspirations, before plumping for Leeds.

But even as late as last week, Calvert-Lewin’s final decision was not made and was even offered to Fiorentina, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It has also been suggested that a deal could not materialise because Fiorentina’s and Calvert-Lewin’s priorities did not match.

Fiorentina will play in the Conference League after finishing five points behind Juventus and four behind Roma in Serie A last term.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Ex-Everton hitman Moise Kean was their top scorer, with 19 goals in the league, last season after arriving from Juventus.

They beat off interest from Everton to make their loan of Albert Gudmundsson permanent, and signed veteran Edin Dzeko for the upcoming season.

With his time at Everton, especially over the past few seasons, riddled with injuries, it is yet to be seen if Calvert-Lewin can recapture his old form that saw him feature regularly for England over the course of a year.

Calvert-Lewin might have the chance to make an impression as early as next week, when his new club, Leeds, take on his previous employers, Everton, and prove that his injury concerns are behind him.

Leeds will host Everton at Elland Road on Monday, 18th August, as they kick off their Premier League season.