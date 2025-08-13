Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is due for a medical at Leeds United as the Whites take the next step in procuring his signature, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin spent nine years on Merseyside with Everton before leaving the Toffees as a free agent after the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

Though Everton offered a new contract, an agreement could not be reached as Calvert-Lewin chose to seek out a new challenge.

Calvert-Lewin had been keeping his options open and weighed up interest from a few Premier League clubs since his departure from Everton in June.

With Leeds now revealed to have been the club of his choice, the forward is set for a medical imminently.

Leeds have already signed one forward in the shape of Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg on a free, after the German club’s offer of a performance-based contract extension considering the forward’s injury issues was unsatisfactory for Nmecha.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz has also been a target for Leeds over the summer but an agreement has not been forthcoming.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Calvert-Lewin’s time at Everton has been plagued by injuries, with the forward facing regular interruptions since the 2021/22 season and the hamstring being a recurring issue.

His last England cap was earned during Euro 2020 when the Three Lions saw off Ukraine in the quarter-final.

Patrick Bamford, who has been battling his own injury issues and finds himself out of favour with Daniel Farke, might feel aggrieved that the forwards being brought in to replace him are injury-prone themselves.

Leeds’ opening fixture for the season is against Everton and it remains to be seen if Farke utilises Calvert-Lewin against his old club.

All eyes will now be on whether Leeds stop their striker search after signing Calvert-Lewin or remain in the market to add another hitman, especially given his poor record at staying fit.