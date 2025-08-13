Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United are set to miss out on priority target Rodrigo Muniz as the player has said farewell to his Fulham team-mates ahead of his potential move to Atalanta, according to journalist Jack Kelly.

The Brazilian forward has been followed by Leeds since the beginning of the transfer window and he is one of their top forward targets, with the Whites retaining hope they could sign him.

Muniz has been clear of late that he has wanted to move on from Craven Cottage this summer, even though Fulham have been reluctant to sell.

In Italy, Atalanta have been chasing Muniz and the temptation of Champions League football has been too much for him to ignore.

Muniz relayed his desire to join Atalanta to Fulham, which came as a blow to Leeds.

Atalanta saw their €40m bid being rejected by Fulham as they reiterated that they are not willing to budge on Muniz’s €50m valuation.

Now it has been claimed that Leeds target Muniz has said his farewells to his team-mates as a move to Atalanta remains subject to agreement between both clubs.

Striker Club Arnaud Kalimuendo Rennes Nikola Krstovic Lecce Andrea Pinamonti Sassuolo Rodrigo Muniz Fulham Artem Dovbyk Roma Strikers Leeds United have been keen on

Now Leeds are on the verge of missing out on their top forward target, but they have gone in and struck a deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin to bolster their attacking department.

Calvert-Lewin now needs to pass a medical with Leeds, which may be easier said than done given he has had injury issues.

Muniz has previously agreed to personal terms with the Bergamo outfit and he is liked by former Southampton boss Ivan Juric, who saw him play up close last season.

Although Leeds have managed to bring in an experienced Premier League striker in Calvert-Lewin, doubts remain, as the player has a past history of struggling to stay fit.