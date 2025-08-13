Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds United were not Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s top choice to join this summer, as he closes in on landing at Elland Road.

Adding more quality in the forward department was high on Leeds’ agenda this summer and the departure of Mateo Joseph on loan to Spanish side Mallorca has only increased the need for a fresh face.

Leeds faced a setback in their pursuit of West Ham target Andrea Pinamonti and also failed to seal the deal for Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, who wants to join Roma.

The Yorkshire giants also suffered a blow with their number one target, Rodrigo Muniz, choosing Atalanta over them.

However, after a series of disappointing pursuits, Leeds have managed to get their hands on a forward in the form of Calvert-Lewin, who is set to undergo a medical.

However, according to journalist Zinny Boswell, joining Leeds this summer was not Calvert-Lewin’s top choice.

He had likely expected to have other options he would have preferred, but they did not materialise.

The 28-year-old was also not the first choice for Leeds, but both parties will now hope the move can work out.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The ex-Everton star has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past and since the expiry of his deal in June he has been linked with several clubs.

Calvert-Lewin has featured 239 times in the Premier League so far in his career with 71 goals to show for it, but he has struggled to keep himself fit.

Leeds will hope that Calvert-Lewin can stay fit and make important contributions to keep them in the Premier League this season.

If he spends portions of the season in the treatment room, questions will be asked of Leeds’ recruitment team.

All eyes will be on just how long a contract the ex-Everton striker signs at Elland Road and whether Leeds still feel the need to sign another striker before the window slams shut.