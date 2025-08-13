Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajectic ‘will soon choose’ which club he wants to join this summer as he closes in on recovering from a hamstring muscle injury.

The Reds signed Bajcetic five years ago from Spanish side Celta Vigo for £224,000 when he was 15 and he quickly set about proving himself ready for the first team.

He has 22 senior appearances for Liverpool to his name, but the Reds have also sent him on two loan spells to further get minutes.

Bajcetic was on loan at Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the previous campaign and at Las Palmas in the second half of it.

Barcelona wanted him before he went to Salzburg, but financial issues stopped the move happening.

The 20-year-old sustained a hamstring injury requiring surgery while in Spain, but he is now nearing a return to action.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Bajcetic is in the final phase of his recovery and ‘will soon choose his next club’.

Clubs in Portugal and Italy are keen on loaning in the highly rated defensive midfielder, but the Spaniard has a different preferred choice.

Club Years Liverpool 2022- Red Bull Salzburg (loan) 2024-2025 Las Palmas (loan) 2025 Stefan Bajcetic’s career history

The Spain Under-21 international would like to join a Spanish club on loan and is giving them priority.

Bajcetic is comfortable playing as a centre-back and a central midfielder, apart from his preferred defensive midfield position, which makes his profile an attractive one.

While he was at Salzburg he was hailed by his coach at the time as someone with a ‘knife between the teeth’ due to his combative nature.

The 20-year-old featured in a total of 33 games last season for the two clubs, but managed only around 1,900 minutes.

He will aim to join a club where he can secure regular playing time to develop consistently and show Arne Slot he can be in the side at Anfield.