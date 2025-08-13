Stu Forster/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are ‘paying millions’ to land NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen, who has also interested Birmingham City and Wrexham this summer.

Hansen has been widely expected to move on from NEC before the transfer window closes and has had interest from the Championship.

Birmingham expressed an interest in signing him earlier in the transfer window, but soon Middlesbrough hit pole position, with their officials working on a swoop.

Championship new boys Wrexham have also had admiration for the NEC man, but it is Middlesbrough that he will be playing for this season.

And, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Hansen is to move to Middlesbrough, who are ‘paying millions’ for him.

Boro are forking out €3.5m, plus add-ons, to land Hansen, while there is also a sell-on clause included in the deal.

Life at NEC has not gone smoothly for Hansen this summer, with the club unhappy with his attitude and there was the feeling he could potentially become a disruptive influence if he was not sold.

Hansen’s relationship with new boss Dick Schreuder deteriorated during pre-season and NEC will likely be delighted to bank such a substantial sum from his exit.

He had another two years left on his contract at NEC and was an unused substitute for their Eredivisie opener last weekend.

Now Middlesbrough will be looking to officially push the move over the line as quickly as possible.

Hansen will come up against suitors Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship this season and will be eager to show the pair what they missed out on.

More money from Middlesbrough is also going to the Netherlands this summer, with Zwolle receiving cash from Boro selling Dutch defender Rav van den Berg to German side 1.FC Koln.