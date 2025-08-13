Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are covering the majority of goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos’ wages during his loan stint in La Liga with Sevilla, reducing the financial benefit from his exit.

Vlachodimos became Newcastle’s most expensive goalkeeper acquisition when he signed last summer from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £20m.

The Greek shot-stopper though found game-time hard to come by, with Eddie Howe trusting Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka between the sticks.

Vlachodimos’s only appearance last season came when he was brought on at half-time to replace the injured Dubravka in the EFL Cup.

Despite Dubravka’s departure, Aaron Ramsdale has been brought in on an initial loan to challenge Pope, after turning down newly promoted clubs.

In a World Cup year, the Greece number 1 wants to make sure he is playing on a regular basis in the lead up to the tournament.

And Newcastle have been prepared to sign off on a move for Vlachodimos, who has joined Sevilla on loan.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Newcastle are though picking up the majority of Vlachodimos’ wages during his loan spell, according to journalist Mark Douglas.

It has also been suggested that considering a permanent sale of the goalkeeper was precluded because it would have entailed booking a loss as per PSR calculations, with Newcastle standing little chance of recouping the record fee.

Now Vlachodimos will be looking forward to playing on a regular basis, but his future beyond the loan spell is very much open to question.

Pope and Ramsdale will not only be challenging each other to be Newcastle’s starting goalkeeper but also to get a ticket to North America to deputise for Jordan Pickford at the World Cup.

Newcastle have had a torrid summer missing out on multiple first-choice targets to rival clubs and star forward Alexander Isak wanting a move to Liverpool.

With the season-opener coming against Aston Villa on Saturday, Newcastle will look to put the finishing touches to their window as soon as possible.