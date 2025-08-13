Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are ‘almost there’ in their push to land Leeds United target Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg, but still have work to do on the bid.

The Tricky Trees are in the Europa League this season and they are in the market to strengthen the positions Nuno Espirito Santo deems need improvement.

So far they have seen three players joining, with winger Dan Ndoye being one of them but the Nottingham Forest boss is pushing for another forward signing.

Forest have Strasbourg star 22-year-old Bakwa in their sights and he is a player that fellow Premier League side Leeds have also been keen on.

Leeds failed with their bid to sign Igor Paixao, who ultimately chose Marseille over them and they need another winger, with Manor Solomon having left after his loan concluded.

However, Nottingham Forest were quick to act and submitted a bid for Bakwa but saw it getting turned down by the French outfit.

But the Tricky Trees are refusing to give up as they have returned to Strasbourg with another bid with €26m and €5m in add-ons.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Forest’s new bid means they are ‘almost there’ on the deal and are working to finalise it, even though the offer was rejected.

It has been suggested that the Ligue 1 club want a fee in the region of €35m and now it remains to be seen whether Forest will be able to talk down their asking price and meet in the middle.

It has been suggested that several clubs in the Premier League, including Leeds are monitoring his situation and Bakwa has suitors in Italy as well.

Leeds are now at risk of losing another of their targets and it remains to be seen whether they will launch an offer in coming days to thwart Nottingham Forest’s plans.

The Yorkshire giants have agreed a deal with former Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join them and he is set to undergo a medical.