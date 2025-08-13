Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘has yet to respond’ to Besiktas contacting him to see if he can be tempted to Turkey.

Together with Anthony Elanga, Hudson-Odoi was one of the main architects of Nottingham Forest’s success last season as the club qualified for the Europa League and even threatened to finish in the top five.

Elanga is now a Newcastle United player, and there have been uncertainties regarding the future of the Chelsea academy graduate at the City Ground.

Back in June, Hudson-Odoi drew interest from Italy, where champions Napoli were keen on him, with Antonio Conte driving the desire.

Nottingham Forest have since beaten Napoli to the signature of Dan Ndoye, which puts another winger at Nuno’s disposal.

Besiktas are also hunting wingers and recently asked about Aston Villa wide-man Leon Bailey.

Now, according to GHANAsocernet.com, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have now made a move in the direction of signing Hudson-Odoi.

Winger Age Callum Hudson-Odoi 24 Dan Ndoye 24 Jota Silva 26 Josh Bowler 26 Nottingham Forest’s wingers

They have contacted Hudson-Odoi in an attempt to sell a move to Istanbul to him but he ‘has yet to respond’ to the Black Eagles.

Hudson-Odoi is believed to be happy at the City Ground and is in no rush to move on from Nottingham Forest this summer.

It now remains to be seen whether Besiktas’ offer is convincing enough to disturb the resolve of the player.

The England international played 31 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest last season, scoring five goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

He is going to have a new partner down the other flank this season, with Ndoye expected to do the job in Elanga’s absence.

Forest begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Brentford on Sunday.