George Wood/Getty Images

Southampton talent Princewill Ehibhatiomhan has claimed that conversations with Swindon Town manager Ian Holloway convinced him that his development would be best served with the Robins.

Ehibhatiomhan signed for Swindon on loan, becoming their eleventh arrival of the summer.

The forward becomes the third striker to join Swindon after Jake Tabor was signed from non-league football and Tom Nichols signed a two-year deal after impressing during his loan.

Ehibhatiomhan expressed his excitement in joining Swindon and stated that it was an opportunity to test himself at senior level.

The Saints academy graduate claimed that conversations with Holloway were key in tipping his decision towards joining the Robins’.

Ehibhatiomhan told Swindon’s official website: “I’m really excited to join Swindon Town.

“This is a great opportunity to test myself in senior football, and I’m ready to give everything to help the team have a successful season.

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, score goals, and work hard for the badge.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club, the supporters, and the atmosphere at the County Ground.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

“After speaking with the manager, it was clear this is the right place for me to develop and contribute.”

Ehibhatiomhan joined Southampton’s academy from Reading at 16 and featured for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2 last season.

While he has been named in matchday squads during cup competitions, Ehibhatiomhan is yet to make his senior debut.

Swindon began their League Two campaign victoriously, with both starting strikers Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan getting on the scoresheet to see off Cambridge United.

Liverpool academy graduate Paul Glatzel and Iraqi U-20 international Botan Ameen came off the bench, illustrating Swindon’s depth in the forward positions.

Holloway will now have a plethora of options to choose from, with Ehibhatiomhan added in the mix.

Ehibhatiomhan and Southampton will hope the competition for places brings out the best in him as he takes his first steps in senior football.