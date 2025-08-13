Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United star Lloyd Kelly has been offered to Wolves, Sunderland and Crystal Palace through intermediaries, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Newcastle on a free transfer before he was loaned out to Juventus with an obligation-to-buy clause agreed in the deal.

Kelly made his move permanent this summer, but the centre-back could be again on the move and a return to the Premier League is being touted.

Kelly featured regularly for the Serie A giants last season, but with the arrival of Pierre Kalulu and Tiago Djalo, Facundo Gonzalez and Daniele Rugani all back at the club, Igor Tudor’s side are stacked in defence.

Juventus feel the need to trim down their centre-back options and it has been claimed Kelly, through intermediaries, has been ‘floated’ as an option to Wolves, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Sunderland have just signed centre-back Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe, with one Paraguayan journalist seeing it as the perfect move.

Regis Le Bris’ side might also need to recruit a defender with prior Premier League experience though and Kelly could be a suitable candidate.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand might see their top defender Marc Guehi seal an exit this summer with Liverpool closing in on his signature and they already want another centre-back.

However, the Eagles suffered a blow in their pursuit of Yann Bisseck as Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu wants to keep him at the club.

Premier League outfit Wolves have also been offered the opportunity to sign Kelly, who has four years left on his current Juventus deal.

Vitor Pereira impressed as Wolves boss last season and the club are looking to support him in the transfer market this summer.

A return to England might sound tempting to Kelly and Juventus will hope for a three-way bidding war between Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Wolves to strike a good deal.

Kelly is a versatile player capable of playing as a left-back as well and he made 64 appearances in the Premier League before moving to Italy.