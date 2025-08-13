Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for Giovanni Leoni, who Parma have asked to keep for a season on loan, but the decision will be up to Arne Slot.

The Reds have had a busy and impressive summer transfer window in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Now, with the clock rapidly ticking down on the transfer window, Liverpool are looking to balance their squad, and adding centre-backs has been a priority.

Parma’s Leoni, who has been tipped for big things in the future, has been a player the Reds have made big progress for in recent days.

Liverpool have been ‘really crazy’ about the 18-year-old centre-back, and they are trying to find an agreement on a deal worth €35m.

And on Tuesday, the Premier League champions reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Italy Under-19 international.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Leoni ‘is one step away’ from Liverpool and Parma have made a specific request.

The Ennio Tardini club have asked to keep Leoni for the upcoming season on loan.

Centre-back Contract until Ibrahima Konate 2026 Virgil van Dijk 2027 Joe Gomez 2027 Liverpool’s centre-backs

However, Slot will have the final say if he wants him this now or next season, as Liverpool did with Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer.

The Serie A club are also adding a ten per cent sell-on clause in Leoni’s deal, and if they can keep him for an entire season, it would be a real coup for them.

The teenage defender has only 17 top-flight appearances in Italy to his name so far and if he moves to Liverpool now, then there are question marks over how much game time Slot will give him.

All eyes will be on the Reds to see how soon they are able to wrap up Leoni’s capture.