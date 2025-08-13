Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City are putting Bastia forward, Lamine Cisse, through his medical tests before he joins the Championship club.

The Potters did not have the best of seasons last term, as they were in danger of getting relegated, but ended up finishing just a couple of points above the drop zone.

However, they have a very experienced Mark Robins at the helm, and the board have also backed him so far in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Stoke City scored 45 goals in 46 Championship games and they have bolstered their attacking options with the signings of Robert Bozenik, Divin Mubama, Jamie Donley and Sorba Thomas already.

The Potters, though, want to make sure that they have enough attacking impetus going into a long and hard season, and are on the verge of adding another player.

Bastia’s 22-year-old forward Cisse is the player they are ever so close to signing.

According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, the former France Under-20 international is going through his medical tests with Stoke now.

Club Years Nancy 2021-2024 Bastia 2024- Lamine Cisse’s career history

The 22-year-old will be joining on a four-year deal and Stoke City are paying a €2.5m package for him, based on a €2m fixed fee and €500,000 in add-ons.

Stoke recently banked cash from selling prospect Sol Sidibe to PSV Eindhoven.

Cisse is a fluid attacker who can play as a number 9 or as a winger on either side, which will make him a very desirable profile at the bet365 Stadium.

The 22-year-old featured in 34 games for Les Bleus last season and he scored eleven goals while providing five assists for the Ligue 2 side.

The Potters will now look to announce Cisse’s capture as soon as he passes his medical and it remains to be seen if he will be available for selection against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.