Sunderland made ‘no contract offer’ for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to join Leeds United, even though they did have an interest in the former Everton man.

Newly promoted sides Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley have all been keen to strengthen up top to try to make sure they can breach Premier League defences.

Sunderland have just signed Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea, while Burnley got Armando Broja in through the door.

Leeds have been scurrying around trying to find a striker and have suffered a host of rejections, with Sassuolo’s Andrea Pinamonti the latest.

They do have an agreement now with free agent Calvert-Lewin though and he is undergoing a medical.

Sunderland too were linked with an interest in Calvert-Lewin and, according to journalist Keith Downie, they were keen.

However, Sunderland made ‘no contract offer’ to Calvert-Lewin as they decided to focus their efforts elsewhere.

Leeds were not Calvert-Lewin’s first choice and the striker will hope moving to Elland Road does not come back to bite him.

For Leeds, the risk is that Calvert-Lewin might be unavailable for a number of crucial Premier League matches due to injury.

Calvert-Lewin has close to 250 Premier League appearances to his name, but has struggled in recent seasons to keep fit on a consistent basis.

If the former Everton man does spent a significant amount of time out of action, that could hurt Leeds badly.

Given his injury record, it remains to be seen if the Whites do think about bringing in a second striker before the window closes.

Sunderland too could consider doing the same, given Guiu is young and inexperienced at Premier League level.

Guiu, 19, has made just three Premier League appearances, a number which stands in sharp contrast to Calvert-Lewin.