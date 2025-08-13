Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are not sending out Oli Scarles on loan to fellow London club QPR as they ‘view him as’ a first team player for this season.

The 19-year-old left-back is a product of the West Ham academy system and is highly rated by the London Stadium outfit.

Last season, Scarles featured 15 times in the Premier League for Graham Potter’s side in the second half of the season as he started to make his presence felt at first team level.

Scarles is now attracting interest from Championship outfit QPR, who have already brought in a host of new faces to support new boss Julien Stephan.

It has been suggested that QPR managed to agree a loan deal with West Ham to take him to Loftus Road this summer.

However, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau, that talk is ‘wide of the mark’.

West Ham ‘view him as’ a first team player under Potter this season and are not opening the door to sending him out on loan.

Left-back Age Oli Scarles 19 Emerson Palmieri 31 El Hadji Malick Diouf 20 West Ham left-backs

Scarles is a versatile player and he has shown that he can operate in different positions during his time with West Ham’s youth side.

It has been suggested that they are looking to offload Emerson Palmieri in the ongoing window and Potter might not be keen on losing both of his left-backs in the same transfer window.

How much game time Scarles will get remains to be seen as big money signing El Hadji Malick Diouf will be widely expected to start on the left hand side.

The Hammers though do not believe that Scarles needs a loan at this stage and are intending to keep him at the London Stadium.

Whether that situation might change in the remaining weeks of the transfer window remains to be seen, but an imminent move to QPR is not on the table.

What is also not on the table for QPR is the signing of Schalke striker Pape Meissa Ba, with that deal now dead.