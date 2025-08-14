Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Aberdeen are ‘internally assessing’ their options after seeing a bid for Hungarian winger Vilmos Denes being rejected by ZTE.

At the age of 20, Denes has already established himself as a first-team regular for ZTE

He has 39 senior appearances to his name and has scored six goals from the wing, setting up eight more for his team-mates.

He has already opened his goalscoring account for the season and is attracting interest from other clubs, having caught the eye.

In Scotland, Aberdeen want him to strengthen their attack with a bid already going in for the 20-year-old.

However, the Dons have seen their proposal quickly rejected by ZTE.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Dons are ‘internally assessing’ their next possible steps.

Game Competition Morton (A) League Cup FCSB/Drita (H) Europa League Dundee United (A) Premiership Aberdeen’s next three games

They will have to be wary of the fact that there are other clubs also working behind the scenes for the young winger.

Aberdeen are looking to make improvements to last season’s performances, when despite starting the season on a positive note, they had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

They are on the verge of signing another winger in the form of Kenan Bilalovic, who is set for his medical at Pittodrie.

There has already been some significant transfer activity at the club and Denes could add to that.

After losing both their opening fixtures, the need is even more to strengthen the squad.

Aberdeen play their third match of the new season against Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup on 16th August.