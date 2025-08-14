Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Savinho’s agents will travel to north London early next week to ‘unlock’ his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, after Manchester City rejected Spurs’ second bid for the winger.

Following the arrival of the impressive Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, Spurs have been looking to bring in at least another marquee attacking signing.

Heung Min-Son’s departure to the MLS and James Maddison’s serious injury have left the north Londoners thin with attacking options, and they are targeting players within the Premier League.

Crystal Palace superstar Eberechi Eze is a player they like very much, and the Eagles are well informed that Spurs want him.

However, they are focusing on trying to agree a deal with Manchester City for Brazilian attacker Savinho.

The Cityzens rejected a €50m bid from Spurs, but it was suggested that the deal is very much on, and now they have submitted their second bid.

Even though the most recent bid is worth €70m, it also got turned down by the Manchester-based club.

Winger Club Rodrygo Real Madrid Savinho Manchester City Wingers linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Now, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, the representatives of the Brazil winger will travel to London to ‘unlock the transfer’.

The Cityzens signed him last summer from one of their sister clubs, Troyes, and he played close to 50 games in his first campaign.

Savinho registered 13 assists in his debut campaign and Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to let him go, but only for a price they feel reflects his true value.

The 21-year-old’s contract does not expire for four more years now and they are in a very strong position to demand a mammoth fee for him.

Spurs will hope that next week, they will be in a better position to do a deal when the player’s agents take a trip to London and hold talks over their client.