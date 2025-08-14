Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that the Reds have a deal in place to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma, while keeping coy on the prospect of Marc Guehi joining him.

The Premier League champions have been keen to boost their centre-back options since selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez suffered an injury in pre-season, but has since trained twice.

Ibrahima Konate is also refusing to extend his contract, which runs out next summer, as Real Madrid hover, waiting to pounce as they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have been in talks for Parma’s highly rated teenage defender Leoni and it emerged on Wednesday night that a deal is now in place.

Slot is not yet ready to go into too much detail about Leoni, but is prepared to confirm Liverpool are close to signing him with a deal agreed.

The Dutchman told a press conference: “The clubs have agreed a deal, but he has not signed for us yet. The moment he does, I can go into more detail.”

Liverpool are also expected to try to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace before the window slams shut.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Reds came up against him last weekend when they faced Crystal Palace in the Community Shield and Slot is coy about possibly adding him to the mix.

Asked to talk about Guehi, Slot replied: “No, he is not our player. Unfortunately he was the captain of the team we lost against.

“If you want to talk about him, go to [Oliver] Glasner and Palace and ask them.”

Liverpool could be set for a big end to the summer transfer window, with Leoni coming in through the door and Guehi potentially to follow if a deal can be agreed.

The Reds also remain hugely keen on Alexander Isak, who has been pushing hard to leave Newcastle United for Anfield.

Having sold Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool are looking for another attacking reinforcement before the window shuts at the start of September.