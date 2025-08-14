Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leon Bailey’s father met with Roma sporting director Frederic Massara in Rome on Thursday and an agreement in principle was reached regarding the Aston Villa winger.

Bailey is in demand in the closing month of the summer transfer window and Aston Villa are ready to sign off on his departure if the deal is right.

Roma have been exploring a move to land him, while Turkish giants Besiktas are now mounting a serious push to take him to Istanbul.

Bailey’s camp were due in Italy on Thursday and the winger’s father did meet and hold talks with Massara.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both sides ‘agreed in principle’ on personal terms in an effort to help push the deal along.

Now Roma are intending to close out a deal with Aston Villa in the coming days in order to complete the signing of Bailey.

It remains to be seen if Besiktas will be able to push themselves into the mix and sway Bailey ahead of heading to Serie A with Roma.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Bailey, 28, has just two years left to run on his contract at Aston Villa.

He made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa over the course of last season, but struggled to nail down a spot in the side.

Bailey also featured for Villa in the Champions League and found the back of the net, along with providing an assist, over the two legs of the last 16 tie with Club Brugge.

He missed the first leg of the quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain and was then an unused substitute in the second leg.

The winger counts Belgian side Genk and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen amongst his former clubs and may soon get the chance to play in a fourth league in the shape of Serie A with Roma.