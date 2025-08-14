George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt is close to completing a move to German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen with and ‘all signs are pointing to go’.

The Whites are hard at work in the transfer market even as their Premier League opener against Everton looms large on the horizon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is joining as a free agent to boost the attack, but Leeds could still add in defence, with James Justin of Leicester City on their radar.

A defensive exit from Elland Road is expected too as out-of-favour full-back Schmidt is wanted by Werder Bremen.

The German side have been working to sign the Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy in recent weeks.

Now progress is being made and, according to Swiss outlet Corner Magazine, he is ‘ever closer’ to moving to Werder Bremen.

‘All signs are pointing to go’ and the Bundesliga side could finalise the capture of Schmidt in the coming days.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Leeds only signed him last summer from Swiss outfit St Gallen, but he received only limited chances under Daniel Farke.

Farke admitted last term that it hurt him to consistently overlook Schmidt, who he dubbed a ‘great character’.

Having failed to get much game time in the Championship, the prospect of that changing in the Premier League looks slim.

Moving to Werder Bremen would hand Schmidt the chance to test himself in the Bundesliga and secure regular game time.

In a World Cup year that is sure to be crucial for Schmidt, who has caught the eye of the Switzerland boss.

Schmidt was hailed by the Switzerland coach after an outing in March and will not want that good work to go to waste by spending a season kicking his heels on the sidelines.