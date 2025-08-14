Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘have made contact’ to make sure they are keeping ‘informed’ on the situation of Barcelona right-back Hector Fort as he could well move.

Things are now firmly moving at Villa Park in terms of the transfer window, with Jacob Ramsey being sold to Newcastle United and Leon Bailey possibly following him out of the door.

Bailey’s camp now have an agreement in principle with Roma, but the Italians must still do a deal with Villa for the 28-year-old winger.

Aston Villa are also eyeing incomings, with deal-maker Monchi dreaming of bringing back Marco Asensio following his loan stint.

Unai Emery has his mind set on defensive reinforcements too and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa like Barcelona’s Fort.

The Premier League side ‘have made contact’ over Fort and want to be kept ‘informed’ about developments relating to him this summer.

It is suggested that Fort could move on from Barcelona before the transfer window closes and Aston Villa want to be in the mix if that happens.

Level Years Spain Under-16s 2021 Spain Under-17s 2023 Spain Under-19s 2024 Hector Fort at international level

Just 19 years old, Fort has come up through Barcelona’s esteemed youth set-up and made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in the Champions League, in December 2023.

He has since signed a new deal at Barcelona, but that has not removed the possibility he will move on from the Spanish giants.

Despite his tender years, Fort made 17 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season and was booked twice.

Fort got on to the pitch for 12 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-3 win over rivals Real Madrid in La Liga in May.

The defender has represented Spain through to Under-19 level and it is unclear what level of fee Barcelona might want in order to part with him this summer.